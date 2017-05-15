David Louis Johnson: Eating healthier foods would lead to healthier bodies

The news media today is flooded with columns and articles about heath care insurance, as well as letters to the editor in The Modesto Bee.
When are the people of his nation going to wake up; heath care starts with them. We are the problem, not the health-care system; degenerative diseases are mostly preventable with a healthily diet. Literally, we are what we eat; the Great American processed-food diet is a death sentence. Flooding the market with such food creates a demand for doctors and medication and treatment.
Most of the food grown in the U.S. is grown on depleted soils where natural minerals and vitamins have been stripped away and destroyed and where proper farming practices have been given up for larger profits. These highly processed foods lack the nutrients to fully sustain life. What does that leave for one’s body to run on? And now we have genetically modified foods which further exacerbate the situation. The herbicides and pesticides used to grow the foods wreak further havoc on nutrient-deficient systems.
If we ate healthy, whole-food diets, 90 percent of the heath-care issues we face today would be gone.
David Louis Johnson, Waterford
