Nancy Hamer: Roundabout on highway 120 would kill people

Re “Cars going in circles smarter, safer, better” (Page 9A, April 22): The people in Oakdale know that a roundabout on Highways 120 and 108 is dangerous. This is not city traffic, but major highway traffic where the speed limit is 55 mph. Highway 120 and Highway 108 are heavily traveled, particularly on weekends and holidays. Highways 120 and 108 carry traffic to La Grange Road to Lake Don Pedro, Lake McClure plus the towns of La Grange, Lake Don Pedro, Coulterville, etc. Highway 120 carries traffic for Yosemite Park, Highway 395 and many campgrounds and historic foothill towns. Highway 108 goes to Sonora Pass, Highway 395 and Highway 49 and too many towns, parks, resorts and campgrounds to mention.
The traffic includes cars, delivery trucks, fifth-wheel campers, motor homes, houseboats, 18 wheelers, logging trucks, stock trucks, hay trucks, tour buses, etc. The motorhomes can be up to 45 feet long. The tour buses,18-wheel trucks, stock trucks and houseboats can be longer. A roundabout on these busy highways would back up traffic flow for two or more miles, causing deadly rear-end accidents. People will be injured and some will die.
Nancy Hamer, Oakdale
