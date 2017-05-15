Ann Jones: Only ‘sheeple’ would be misled by Trump’s lies

Merriam-Webster’s new word: sheeple (“people who are docile, compliant, or easily influenced”) aptly defines most of those surrounding our Apprentice In Chief. The current group’s misstatements as well as the president’s lies and tweets read like “The Gang Who Couldn’t Shoot Straight.”
Were this not an account of our current state of affairs in the White House, but rather, a satirical comedy, it might be entertaining.
Unfortunately, the security of our nation and future of our democracy is at stake. Russia’s interference in our 2016 presidential election and possible collusion by U.S. citizens must be thoroughly investigated by a independent special prosecutor. By law, such individual would not only have even greater latitude to conduct an investigation beyond that of the FBI director, but he/she would be beyond the president’s firing reach.
I urge all who care about the integrity of our government to petition Rod Rosenstein, Deputy Attorney General, to pursue this course.
Ann Jones, Modesto
