Alison Morrison: Thanks to MPD and community for supporting our students

I just wanted to thank the Modesto Police Department and Woodrow Elementary parents and staff for their assistance and support with our school's Ride/Walk to School Day. Our students and parents were very pleased with the safe outcome of the event and I overheard several parents wanting to do it again. It was inspiring to see the high participation rate and community come together for the students. I hope to see our neighborhoods remain safe, so our kids can feel comfortable riding and walking to school throughout Modesto everyday!
Alison Morrison, Modesto
