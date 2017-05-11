Letters to the Editor

May 11, 2017 1:13 PM

Jarrod Winter: Now is the time for Denham and GOP to put country over party

With Trump's firing of Comey, the time has come for Jeff Denham and the other republicans in congress to decide who they are. Are they going to place more value on their party than our country? Is it more important than to ensure that healthcare is more difficult to acquire, that college loans are more difficult to repay, that our air and water remain a dumping ground for corporations? Or is it more important than to get a real investigation into whether or not our president has been compromised by a hostile foreign power? So far, Trump has fired three different people who were investigating him and his administration. We need an independent investigator. We need a congress with enough backbone to call for one.

Jarrod Winter, Turlock

