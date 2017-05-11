Anna Delise: MPD went above and beyond during my time of need

I wanted to share my recent experience which will forever remain in my heart. On May 7th, I came home early that morning to find my beloved cat, Precious, had been hit by a car right in front of my house. Obviously, I was very upset. I felt helpless and didn't know who could help me get my cat out of the road. I decided to call MPD's non-emergency phone number. I spoke with a dispatcher who said she would send out a patrol officer. From the moment he arrived, Officer Nicolai, showed kindness and compassion. This wonderfully caring person removed my cat from the road and offered to give my Precious a proper burial. I didn't have a shovel, so he went back to his office and returned with a shovel. I was so moved by his willingness to take the time to care for my cat. This amazing officer went above and beyond to help me in my time of need with his comforting words and extraordinarily kind actions. I'm so full of gratitude and respect.
Anna Delise, Modesto
Comments