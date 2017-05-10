Letters to the Editor

Edward B. Alves: Those who confronted Denham need to learn some manners

May 10, 2017 12:44 PM

Re “Denham’s ‘casual’ chat in Riverbank quickly takes confrontational tone” (Front page, May 10): After attending a coffee for congressman Jeff Denham in Riverbank I was shocked at the behavior of those in attendance. I went to learn but was denied the opportunity to hear the congressman explain the health care policy he voted for. Mostly due to the constant interruptions of those who were hell bent on disrupting his responses to most of the questions. What ever happened to manners and respect? If we are ever going to move forward, we need to stop acting like badly behaved children.

Edward B. Alves, Escalon

