Dain R. Birkley: Federal decision in Sterling case makes Sessions’ racism clear

If there was any question that Donald Trump’s administration is promoting a return to racism, The Bee’s story (“Sessions orders Justice Department to review all police reform agreements”) erases any doubt. In the noise that Trump creates to obfuscate his real goals, it is sometimes hard to “connect the dots.”
Forgotten is that Attorney General Jefferson Davis Sessions, obviously named after the President of the Confederacy, had such a racist background that he was denied a federal judgeship. Claiming he is a “changed man,” Trump’s Senate cronies confirmed Sessions as attorney general. Since his appointment, Sessions has defended every deportation, even when the deportee was legally in the U.S., and the Muslim ban. He has revived his focus on black Americans.
Consecutive articles report on the Justice Department’s action against white officers that shot black men in the back, Sessions racism is made clear. In one article, the Obama Justice Department secured a plea of guilty by the office that shot Walter Scott five times in the back as he ran away. Under Sessions, the two white officers who shot Alton Sterling in the back as they held him down will face no federal charges. What a difference the “leader” makes.
Dain R. Birkley, Modesto
