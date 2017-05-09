James Sandner: Mainstream media cannot claim moral high ground

Re “More shoes to drop at Fox News?” (Letters, May 5): Fox News personalities have been terminated for their indiscretions and we have seen other mainstream media personnel like Brian Williams and Dan Rather having their careers curtailed or ended for lying about their journalistic exploits and creation of fake news. Maybe Fox News should hire liberal paragons of virtue like Bill Clinton, Anthony Wiener and Barney Frank to anchor their news programs. Strange as it may seem, neither side has a claim to the moral high ground for we are all fallible.
James Sandner, Ripon
