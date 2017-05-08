Letters to the Editor

May 08, 2017 5:14 PM

Dennis Thomas: The cure for Donalditis is truth, shouted loud

Wow! It seems we are suffering from “King Donalditis.” You can’t go anywhere without being inundated with photos, statements and outrageouness from the orange one. It has become so annoying that people are withdrawing from all news media outlets. By tuning him out, he is winning. That’s his plan. He wants you to ignore him. It isn’t just his lies and “fake news.” This is MO; you see, King Donald is a BS artist. Probably the best BS’er we have ever seen.

He knows he can make a buck, so you know what’s coming: “Trump BS University.”

It doesn’t matter that he’s president. No one will oppose him, why, because he is the “King.” By turning a “blind eye” everyone is hoping he will be gone in four years. By then the damage will be done. BS grows in this type of environment. It sucks all the oxygen out of the room. Normal people are either afraid or resigned to his antics.

How do you counter BS? With the truth. The louder the better.

Dennis Thomas, Modesto

