Efren Martinez: Dog days of summer really tough on dogs

As summer approaches, so do high temperatures. Please be cool to all animals, especially your four-legged family members. Before you leave for work each day, make sure your pets have plenty of fresh, clean water as well as a shady area in which to chill.
When you walk your dog, do it in the early morning or while the sun is setting. When the mercury tops out, even at 80 degrees, the payment/sidewalk can be much hotter then the air temperature, causing your dog’s paws to burn. You wouldn’t walk barefoot on hot pavement, nor should your dog.
Never leave your pets or your children in the car unattended, even if the windows are cracked. Within a short period, the temperature in a car can rise from hot to unbearable to deadly.
This summer please be mindful of all who live and breath the same air you do. Check your heat index and your city air advisory before firing up that BBQ. This summer, let’s just be cool to everyone and to our planet; and if you live close to a senior citizen, check on them this summer.
Efren Martinez, Modesto
Comments