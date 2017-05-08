Samuel H. Newnam: Crazy new bills would penalize gun owners, coddle gun-toting criminals

Our anti-gun Demos in Sacramento are at it again. SB 497 just passed the Senate Appropriations Committee; it will limit you to purchase only one gun a month. Be it a handgun, rifle or shotgun. Also, this Bill will abolish the two party transfer of firearms (private firearms sales) in California. This means no more sales of firearms between private citizens.
Now for more insanity. SB 620 gives the courts the ability to use their own discretion not to use mandatory sentencing for the felony use of a firearm in a crime. So our elected officials in California want to limit the law-abiding citizen owning and selling firearms, yet not use mandatory sentencing for the poor ol’ criminals when using firearms in a felony.
What the hell is going on in this state? Stand up and be counted, gun owners, before we all lose our firearms and rights in this crazy state. These people will not stop until they outlaw all firearms in California. We now have the insane inmates running the asylum in Sacramento.
Samuel H. Newnam, Modesto
