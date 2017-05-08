Katie Garland: Denham’s vote will cost many of many thousands more

Congressman Jeff Denham should be ashamed of his vote Thursday to gut health care for so many of his constituents. There are 31,200 people in our district with pre-existing conditions, myself included. His yes vote on the AHCA is a vote against every single one of us. Under this bill, if your child has asthma you can expect your premiums to go up $4,340. If you’re pregnant, expect an increase of $1,320, or $142,650 for cancer. And because the bill says states that require reproductive health coverage cannot receive tax credits, Californians won’t see a single penny to help us cover these drastic increases.
Agriculture is one of the most dangerous industries in this country, and in this ag-centric county he has forsaken the people who need affordable coverage most. His vote on this bill put party loyalty over the health of people he is supposed to represent. Voters see him, and we won’t forget.
Katie Garland, Modesto
