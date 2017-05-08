Geraldine Mudge: You lied to me, Jeff Denham; so this is goodbye

I called Rep. Jeff Denham’s local office on Wednesday to ask how he would vote on repealing the ACA. I was told he would vote no. I then called his Washington D.C. office and was told the same thing. Thursday, on the floor of the House, Denham voted “yes.” Did he know he was going to vote yes all along? And, if so, what does that say about a person’s character? Would we want that from family, friends, neighbors, co-workers or even strangers?
His next election is in more than 500 days. I plan at that time to be more honest and sincere with him than he was with me. Goodbye, Jeff!
Geraldine Mudge, Modesto
