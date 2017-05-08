Randy W. Little: Now we know, Rep. Denham is loyal to Ryan, not his district

I would like to congratulate Rep. Jeff Denham for keeping his re-election campaign pledge to “repeal and replace” the Affordable Care Act. I understand this was something that you, Speaker Paul Ryan, and many of your fellow Republicans in the House need to do to save face. The problem is you broke your pledge to provide better, less-expensive health care for me, my family, my friends and many other Americans.
The GOP was correct in changing the name. You said you wanted to keep some of the Affordable Care Act, but you didn’t campaign to “make the ACA better,” it was “repeal and replace.” The American Health Care Act is certainly not going to be affordable. No, this is nothing but more expensive, inequitable, American GOPcare. Well, maybe it’s Ryancare. I’ll refer to it as Ryancare, because the Senate hasn’t weighed acted.
So, in reality, you haven’t enacted anything. You have saved face and may now be keeping your fingers crossed the Senate doesn’t pass the version you voted in favor of. Claim “victory” and not be held accountable. Just what a politician wants. Well, you finally had to cast a vote and we won’t forget in 2018.
Randy W. Little, Turlock
