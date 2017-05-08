Susan Diamond: Republicans should have to witness outcomes of their votes

When the GOP (including Rep. Jeff Denham) voted this life-threatening version of “health care” insurance, which was really a fig leaf to give millionaires (like Denham) and billionaires (like Trump) a much needed tax break in the 100s of millions of dollars, knowingly putting the elderly, disabled and infants and children at risk by cuts to Planned Parenthood, I couldn’t help but note the hypocrisy. The predominantly white males cut funding to support the health of women which is nearly 93 percent of the work PP does.
I recalled the push to force women during a very stressful time in their lives to endure unnecessary invasive ultrasounds. So I feel the members of Congress who supported this abomination – allowing states to opt out of the mandates that constitute actual healthcare, like treatment of pre-existing conditions (ongoing heartburn, acne, pregnancy as well as cancer, diabetes etc) and charge exorbitant premiums – should be forced to see the suffering and deaths due to the inability to pay that it will bring. Apparently concern for people ends at the birth of an American.
Susan Diamond, Modesto
Comments