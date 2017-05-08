Letters to the Editor

Dr. Rob Schaeffer: Denham’s vote shameful, his explanation of it shameless

To Rep. Jeff Denham, who voted to repeal and replace major parts of the Affordable Care Act while denying that this will allow insurance companies to discriminate against people with pre-existing conditions, cause millions to lose their health insurance and thousands to die from lack of coverage, attacking the most vulnerable among us by curtailing essential Medicaid expansion and, through tax cuts favoring the wealthy, transfer billions from working people to the rich: Sir, please don’t pee on our heads and try to tell us it’s raining. Your vote was shameful; your explanation of it, shameless.

Dr. Rob Schaeffer, Modesto

