Nancy Kricks: I work in healthcare; Trumpcare will lead to deaths

I have worked in healthcare for over 10 years now and I can confidently say that Donald Trump’s healthcare plan will lead to the deaths of many people. I work daily with the people who will lose their coverage under this plan. They are mothers, fathers, brothers, daughters, sons and the neediest among us. They aren’t always great people, and many, if not most, have put themselves into this position. That said, they are people; they love, laugh, cry and suffer just like you and me. Some will be fine, but many will get sicker and sicker until they die.
We are told to love thy neighbor and care for the weak and sick, never before this bill have I heard that the weak and sick should die. If we are to be a Christian nation, then we must stand up against this bill and those who support it. We must say, I will not forsake my neighbor.
The Affordable Care Act is not perfect, but it has saved lives. Trump’s bill will, in all certainty, do the opposite. Call our senators offices and beg, plead and insist both oppose this heinous bill.
Nancy Kricks, Modesto
