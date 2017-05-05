Letters to the Editor

George Kilian: Jeff Denham’s nose grows when he seems concerned over constituents

May 05, 2017 12:18 PM

People can change. For proof, just look at Jeff Denham. When he was first elected to the Assembly, he spent time in his district asking folks what problems they faced. Even then, he heard loud and clear that health care, both coverage and access, was a real problem. He agreed that this was a major problem (I was at a meeting where he mentioned this). He kept hearing this throughout his career, all the way up to his recent, reluctant town hall-type meeting in Turlock.

So when he voted to repeal the ACA for the flimsiest and illogical of reasons, he proved he has changed from our representative into a typical Republican.

Just like Pinocchio in reverse, he’s gone from a real boy into a wooden puppet, with strings pulled not by his constituents but by the national Republican puppeteers. It’s past time to start measuring his nose.

George Kilian, La Grange

