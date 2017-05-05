Megan Suarez: Trumpcare being implemented for the benefit of a few, not most Americans

Re “Trump praises Australia’s universal health care: ‘You have better health care than we do’” (Online, May 4): Trump and his determination to pass a new health-care bill is more than devastating to millions. He praises Australia for its health care system but does not take into consideration the different states of our economies politically, socially and as a whole. Australia’s health-care system might seem ideal for their state or province, but not ours. Rather than ripping health care right out from under millions of Americans who need it, attempt to instill gradual change to improve what is not entirely broken.
The job of a president is to do what is best for the country as a whole, not target reform for the benefit of those whom he deems to be already well suited for change or those he believes will prosper off these new systems he insists on implementing. The majority of America is middle- to low-income families who need support and assistance in being able to live comfortably. He can start doing this by creating a health-care system that suits the population of our country as a whole. Real progress takes time, trial and insight.
Megan Suarez, Ceres
