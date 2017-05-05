Adam Navarro: Trumpcare far, far worse than what we had and will get worse yet

The Republican bill replacing Obamacare is, far from improving our healthcare system. It will be a blow to accessing and affording healthcare for many working-class Americans. While the GOP bill hasn’t yet been studied by the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office, a similar bill proposed by Republicans previously was projected to cause around 24 million Americans to lose health insurance without lowering any costs. This bill looks even worse, given the previous bill didn’t include scraping safeguards that protected against insurance companies excluding those with pre-existing conditions. So, the potential for even more Americans losing healthcare coverage could be higher.
Republicans respond that those who might lose their insurance due to pre-existing conditions would be covered through “high-risk” pools. But the money allocated for subsidizing these high-risk pools would, according to a Center for American Progress study, fall short of the $200 billion required to prevent skyrocketing costs in such pools and, therefore, limit coverage. This plan reeks of limiting the many gains Obamacare provided and the potential of guaranteeing healthcare as a right in the future in favor of increasing profitability by further preying on the sick.
Adam Navarro, Newman
