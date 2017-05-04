Bill Gonzales: Next time you make a ‘California stop,’ think about bicycle riders

Re “Don’t allow cyclists to run stop signs” (Letters, May 1): The writer is correct, all vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists are required by law to obey traffic signals and signs. However, I would bet my life savings that the writer, like myself and every other California driver, has rolled through a stop sign (making a “California stop”) more times than coming to a complete stop.
So if he is a believer of “same road, same rights, same rules” for all wheeled vehicles, then he should think about this the next time he approaches a stop sign. I have been riding a bike for quite a few years and have never had a close call initiated by another cyclist. However, vehicle drivers making “California stops” texting or talking on their cell phone have certainly grabbed my attention.
Bill Gonzales, Escalon
