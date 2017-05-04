Lloyd Russell: Kleptocrats are in charge, and we’ll be left with road apples

Having seen the tax plan proposed by POTUS and the kleptocrats and coming to us via the same people pushing the AHCA, the megarich must be salivating at the thought of a full immersion baptism in “trickle down” money. In the 1890s, this scheme was known as “horse and sparrow”: feed the horse enough oats and some will pass through to the sparrow.
An article in The Bee (April 28), mention is made of an employee of a large local company stating that: “The $400 cost of her medical insurance is too much for her salary which over 15 years has grown from $9.50 to $11.” That is 25 percent right off the top for someone already living on sparsely grained “road apples.” I don’t know if she will get any “trickle down” but she is already being “hosed.”
I know the great bloviator says he alone knows the alchemy needed to make chicken pie out of chicken(manure), but everyone must drink his Kool-aid if he is to be successful. I understand that Trump fulfills greatest fantasies of billionairies, but the working class? I can only offer a quote from George Orwell: “I enjoy talking to you. Your mind appeals to me. It resembles my own mind except that you happen to be insane.”.
Lloyd Russell, Stevenson
