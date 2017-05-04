Alex Paul Kiehl: No, there weren’t that many letters critical of Obama in The Bee

Re “Liberal rag? Not hardly” (Letters, April 30): The writer says he counted “approximately” 2,900 anti-Obama letters to the editor printed in The Bee over the past eight years. He must think that every Bee reader was born yesterday. I read The Bee every day Obama was in office, and let me tell you, there was nowhere near that number of articles printed which criticized Obama.
The true number was not and could not have been more than only a few hundred, given the leftist leanings of The Bee. There will be frost in Death Valley before The Bee prints that many Obama criticisms. The only way the writer came up with this so-called “approximation” is that he simply multiplied the number of days in the year by the number of years Obama was in office (365 x 8 = 2,920!). It’s not rocket science, folks.
To add to the record, we don’t “hate” Obama. We just wish he would have stayed in Chicago, dividing that city and driving it deeper into debt instead of the whole country.
Alex Paul Kiehl, Turlock
Comments