Letters to the Editor

Sylvia Senter: How about using old Long’s as a homeless shelter?

May 03, 2017 6:01 PM

The now vacant Longs building on McHenry serves as a sad reminder of “what used to be.” There are several other vacant, boarded-up buildings in Modesto that just sit un-used. Couldn’t some of these buildings be used as homeless shelters? A place to sleep, eat and shower?

Couldn’t the building on McHenry be used as an indoor “farmers market?” That way the market could be open rain or shine. Maybe a coffee shop and a book/gift shop could also be added, just like the other large markets.

It’s a shame to tear down these buildings or allow them to sit boarded up to rot. Modesto is doing so much new construction, couldn’t we salvage some of our older buildings and preserve some of Modesto’s history?

Sylvia Senter, Modesto

