Alan Seliger: Hillary, Obama show how deep hypocrisy runs in Democratic party

In her first major interview since she lost the election, Hillary Clinton blamed everyone but herself for the loss. The Russians, WikiLeaks and FBI Director Jim Comey all were among the reasons she claimed she lost the election. But wait, never once did Clinton mention her most critical gaffe; her patented slogan, “basket of deplorables”!
It is easy to blame everyone else for her demise instead of owning up to this most flagrant mistake. And the hypocrisy on the left is also illustrated by ex-President Obama, who derided Wall Street and the banks yet recently took a $400,000 speaking fees from these same banks! Can you spell hypocrite!
All the progressives who continue to write letters to The Bee crying big alligator tears about the election, move on and get a life!
Alan Seliger, Turlock
