Letters to the Editor

May 03, 2017 5:52 PM

Neil Marcazzo: What happened to those gas taxes that have been collected all along?

In years past, when the price of gas spiked because of market conditions or refinery issues, the Democrat politicians in Sacramento squealed about how the oil companies were ripping off the people. They demanded investigations. Now our Democrat politicians permanently increase the gas tax to the second-highest in the nation, and what do they do? They stand behind Gov. Jerry Brown at a podium congratulating themselves for this great accomplishment. It is our turn to call for an investigation to learn how our politicians have been wasting gas tax revenues.

Neil Marcazzo, Manteca

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony

Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony 1:00

Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony
Gregori track team looks to give coach perfect ending 2:18

Gregori track team looks to give coach perfect ending
Stanislaus Sports Weekly: All-star basketball 2:45

Stanislaus Sports Weekly: All-star basketball

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos