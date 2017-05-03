Neil Marcazzo: What happened to those gas taxes that have been collected all along?

In years past, when the price of gas spiked because of market conditions or refinery issues, the Democrat politicians in Sacramento squealed about how the oil companies were ripping off the people. They demanded investigations. Now our Democrat politicians permanently increase the gas tax to the second-highest in the nation, and what do they do? They stand behind Gov. Jerry Brown at a podium congratulating themselves for this great accomplishment. It is our turn to call for an investigation to learn how our politicians have been wasting gas tax revenues.
Neil Marcazzo, Manteca
Comments