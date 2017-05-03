Tiffany Schurr: Attendance requirements for high schools seniors is cruel

As a senior in high school, there’s a lot of things that a student must juggle in order to keep their head above water. They must keep their grades high for college entry; they must try to be as involved as possible in clubs and activities, and they must try to keep their senior absences under 20 days or else they are threatened that they will not walk. If a student maintains their grades at a good level, why does it matter that they miss a few days?
As seniors, they are aware that attendance is important and crucial to their abilities to learn. However, if a student can keep their grades up while missing a few days, it should not take away the only opportunity they will ever have to walk the stage at their high school graduation. This idea is absolutely ridiculous, as some kids cannot always get a doctor’s note, or can’t always make it to school due to personal issues. As long as a student can keep up their grades, it is cruel for a high school to take away an experience they will never again receive.
Tiffany Schurr, Ceres
