Mark Trammell: Being allowed to ignore our laws leads to anarchy

I wish you would inform this uninformed reader that in this day and age you can pick and choose any law you would like to obey. Take for instance illegal immigration. If you feel it’s morally OK for people to enter this country with no repercussions, then by all means they should be able to do so. The days of obeying the laws on the books and, if you disagree with them trying to push legislation to change these laws, are over.
So readers welcome to the new progressive America. Yes, you now can pick and choose and disobey any law you feel you don’t agree with. I bet our founding fathers are rolling in their graves. Once the rule of law goes down the tubes, so does our country – or the great country we once had.
Mark Trammell, Modesto
Comments