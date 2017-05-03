Bob Schmitz: Trump greatest recruiter for Democrats we’ve ever seen

Thank You Mr. Trump! I’m a Democrat, but I have to give credit where it is due. Thank you Mr. Trump for galvanizing the electorate far better than my fellow Democrats have ever been able to do. It is truly inspiring to see the number of people participating in demonstrations and peaceful protests against your Republican policies and actions. More people now realize just what the Republican Party stands for. And we all know that this will translate into greater voter turnout as well as serving to entice many of those who voted for Republicans in the last election to rethink their actions.
Of course, those firmly in your base, President Trump, will probably never see the light of day. But they have always been a lost cause. Thank you again for all the help you have given me and my fellow Democrats.
Bob Schmitz, Oakdale
Comments