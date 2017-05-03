Letters to the Editor

May 03, 2017 4:09 PM

Shelly Scribner: Some simple questions about Denham and Trump

Would you take your car to a mechanic who never worked on cars? Would you have an operation by a doctor who never did operations? Would you vote for a representative like Jeff Denham who has had one town hall meeting far away from where most people live? Would you vote for a president like Donald Trump who called you names, and wanted to send all people who came from different countries back to where they came? Would you vote to send our young men and women off to other countries to kill and die far from home? I know my answers are no to all of the above. What are your answers?

Shelly Scribner, Modesto

