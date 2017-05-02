Letters to the Editor

May 02, 2017 10:43 AM

Rich Holmer: Forcing second-hand stores to conform will chase them away

Re “Antique stores worry rules will hurt business” (Front Page, May 1): The new regulations the Modesto police department are attempting to impose on local antique dealer is absolutely absurd. Do they attempt to regulate coin or comic book shows, Craigslist or eBay sellers in the same way? Of course not. Hopefully the police chief will be rational and reasonable concerning this issue, or unfortunately Modesto will again force a segment of the business community to seek other locations.

Rich Holmer, Riverbank

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Gregori wins 3rd straight MMC golf title

Gregori wins 3rd straight MMC golf title 1:57

Gregori wins 3rd straight MMC golf title
Will benefits Local Special Olympics 1:23

Will benefits Local Special Olympics
MID Canal Runs Red 0:43

MID Canal Runs Red

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos