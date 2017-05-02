Rich Holmer: Forcing second-hand stores to conform will chase them away

Re “Antique stores worry rules will hurt business” (Front Page, May 1): The new regulations the Modesto police department are attempting to impose on local antique dealer is absolutely absurd. Do they attempt to regulate coin or comic book shows, Craigslist or eBay sellers in the same way? Of course not. Hopefully the police chief will be rational and reasonable concerning this issue, or unfortunately Modesto will again force a segment of the business community to seek other locations.
Rich Holmer, Riverbank
