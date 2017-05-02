David Shirk: All considered, religion is most often a force for good

I think religion can be helpful, though many times it seems to be destructive. At the age of 17, I had an emotional-spiritual experience known as being “born again.” Even though there were a lot of emotional things involved at the time, if it weren’t for the religious setting offered by a local church, this experience probably wouldn’t have happened. I wouldn’t trade my experience and things which happened later for anything. So, even though religion has been a great influence in many wars and other negative things, I believe it can be a force for good.
David Shirk, Modesto
