David Shirk: All considered, religion is most often a force for good

May 02, 2017 10:41 AM

I think religion can be helpful, though many times it seems to be destructive. At the age of 17, I had an emotional-spiritual experience known as being “born again.” Even though there were a lot of emotional things involved at the time, if it weren’t for the religious setting offered by a local church, this experience probably wouldn’t have happened. I wouldn’t trade my experience and things which happened later for anything. So, even though religion has been a great influence in many wars and other negative things, I believe it can be a force for good.

David Shirk, Modesto

