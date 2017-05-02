Rick Raef: With increased water use allowed, will city lower rates?

Re “City considers allowing watering 3 days a week” (Front page, April 29): When water rates were increased last year, the city of Modesto was on a two-day watering schedule and projected income to fund the water services department and bond obligations were based on that schedule. With a proposed return to three-day watering, it is highly likely the income for water services will exceed those estimates.
The city council should take action soon and adjust the current rates downward based on the expected increase in revenue. At the very least the council should eliminate any further rate increases scheduled for this year and next.
Since last year, our local sales taxes have increased, water rates have skyrocketed and now Gov. Jerry Brown and his cohorts have increased the gas tax by 12 cents a gallon, the diesel tax by 20 cents and vehicle fees by $50 to $175. Incredibly, water rates are scheduled for yet another automatic increase this year and next.
Modesto needs an adequately funded water department and we should meet our bond obligations, but it should not enjoy a monetary windfall at the expense of already disenfranchised rate payers who continue to get hit from all sides. City council, act now.
Rick Raef, Modesto
