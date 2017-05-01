Diane Kroeze: Survival of the wealthiest is not the law of a civilized society

Jeff Denham’s “not-a-town hall” was predictable. Vague answers and lots of “be respectful now” comments. He did say he is against abortions. Easy to say, but no thinking involved.
I have heard it said that liberals love abortions. No one loves abortions, but we think about the women who seek them. Their views and circumstances always need to be considered. Those of you who cry “shame” should think again. Forbidding an abortion means women and girls will die from back-alley surgery. If that is your wish for them, your lack of empathy is sad. If the Affordable Care Act is repealed instead of improved, between 3,000 to 7,000 people will lose their jobs in Stanislaus County. That’s a lot of jobs.
That’s not to mention the thousands who will not be able to afford whatever despicable version of the many discussed versions of the new law that gets passed. Your insurance costs will be lower only if you are covered for a lot less. The Republican versions means you will have to pass an income test to get care. Survival of the fittest and wealthiest is the law of the jungle, not civilized caring people.
Diane Kroeze, Modesto
