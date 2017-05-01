Sue Flores: Denham might as well admit it, most protesters are from his district

Jeff Denham, you are wrong. The residents of California’s 10th Congressional District are not paid protesters or activists. We are regular citizens who are appalled, disgusted and extremely motivated to stop Donald Trump and his Republican party, you included, from gutting everything good and positive this country has built and believes in. You sir, are on the wrong side of a majority of issues and because you refuse to listen and hear what the people of District 10 want, we are planning to oust you as our representative. When you send out messages saying we are paid activists, instead of acknowledging the truth, you make yourself look ridiculous and confirm that you are in denial and out of touch.
Sue Flores, Modesto
