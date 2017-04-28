David K. Ford: Trump’s tax plan will help me even without deductions

Re “Trump’s ‘big’ tax plan also benefits him” (Our View, April 28): Such a surprise! Donald Trump comes up with a revised tax plan so common-sensical that it fits on one page and The Bee can only bash it point-by-point. So what if I can’t itemize my state and local deductions anymore? If the average taxpayer itemizes $5,624, the $12Gs my wife and I each get to deduct under Trumps plan is way better! And we still keep the big deductions of mortgage interest and charitable donations. I may even save the $500 I pay to have my overly complicated return done by a pro. What a concept!
Most incredibly though, you sum it all up by concluding the whole thing is just Trumps plan to cut his own taxes. Wow. Hard to believe you would seriously print such a stupid sentence. So Trump went to all the trouble of running for a job he didn’t need – out of love for his country – just so he could give himself a tax break? That’s quite unbecoming, even for you guys.
Meanwhile, Obama picks up $800K this week giving two speeches. The irony and hypocrisy here is irresistible. If you’re bright enough to understand it.
David K. Ford, Manteca
Comments