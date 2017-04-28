Sally Bowden: Repay what’s been ‘borrowed’ from Social Security fund

Social Security and Medicare are not handouts, despite what politicians say. At least since Ronald Reagan’s presidency, this account has been robbed repeatedly by corrupt administrations, supposedly to cover shortfalls and fund other government “expenditures” – “borrowing” over $2 trillion! Yet this is the same fund that is the Republican scapegoat; blamed for deficits, paraded regularly as wasteful and a target to be cut or privatized. Get the facts! It has nothing to do with deficits, nor is it a slush fund to dip into with no intention of paying it back.
We did not authorize this! We own this fund. It would remain solvent if not robbed.
Rep. Jeff Denham, here is a question from a lifelong resident: Will you fight to protect our Social Security / Medicare funds? Will you seek justice and restitution for the $2.7 trillion removed, with interest?
Many hard-working Americans, of all parties, will never have a 401K, IRA or pension no matter how hard they work. Social Security is the only income many will have. Retired Americans that have put in their time deserve to live out their golden years with dignity and without needless struggle.
Sally Bowden, Modesto
Editor’s note: According to the Pew Research Center, $2.8 billion in money collected for Social Security is invested in interest-bearing U.S. Treasury bonds. As part of Social Security reform in 1983, it has acted as a cushion against the retirement of Baby Boomers.
Comments