Carole Swan: We must stand up to the racists in our midst

This is in response to Nan Austin’s article “Stanislaus State students call for action, plan protest against white supremacist” (Front page, April 25). Social media has been buzzing with this story since the incident in Berkeley in which Nathan Damigo was shown punching a woman in the face.
I understand the frustration of the California State University students who feel they aren’t being heard by the administration. However, I do not understand those who state that they do not feel safe on campus. Surely there are others on campus who believe in the alt-right philosophy or have committed acts of violence. The only difference is that you know the identity of Damigo. People like him feed off your fear. Signing a petition is a start, but you must fight this man and his racist rhetoric and his violence.
I do not mean with force, I mean fight him with words, with intellect. Intelligent minds aren’t what racists want; they want you to cower. They don’t want you standing up to them; they want you in the shadows, afraid. Don’t be afraid, be angry.
Carole Swan, Turlock
