April 27, 2017 2:35 PM

Ted Whidby: Pass a law that restricts what presidents and governors can do

Open letter to the People: We, the People must cause our state and federal legislatures to establish and enact a law stating that no governors, or the president of the United States of America, shall issue any orders which curtail, restrict or outlaw any right, privilege or obligation of individuals allowed under the current Constitution of the United States of America. We must take care that our system of government does not devolve into an imperial presidency or an elected dictatorship.

Ted Whidby, Modesto

