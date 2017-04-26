Dale Parkinson: Want change in Washington?Don’t vote for Denham

Because the Republican Party has the most seats in the House of Representatives, they have great control over what laws get made. Next year, Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties have another chance to help change that control. The Wall, the ACA, climate change, deportations, Medicare/Medicaid cuts, immigration, science are just a few issues Trump and the Republican Party are wrong about.
Jeff Denham is a Trump Republican. He may say he is different on some issues, but he votes to keep the Trump Republicans in control.
We can change that next year by not voting for Jeff Denham. Votes matter, both his and ours. Vote for change. Don’t vote for Jeff Denham.
Dale Parkinson, Turlock
