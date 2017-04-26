Letters to the Editor

April 26, 2017 3:02 PM

Dale Parkinson: Want change in Washington?Don’t vote for Denham

Because the Republican Party has the most seats in the House of Representatives, they have great control over what laws get made. Next year, Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties have another chance to help change that control. The Wall, the ACA, climate change, deportations, Medicare/Medicaid cuts, immigration, science are just a few issues Trump and the Republican Party are wrong about.

Jeff Denham is a Trump Republican. He may say he is different on some issues, but he votes to keep the Trump Republicans in control.

We can change that next year by not voting for Jeff Denham. Votes matter, both his and ours. Vote for change. Don’t vote for Jeff Denham.

Dale Parkinson, Turlock

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Sikh Temple Turlock opens its doors to share beliefs

Sikh Temple Turlock opens its doors to share beliefs 0:34

Sikh Temple Turlock opens its doors to share beliefs
Schools that are great for everybody 2:34

Schools that are great for everybody
Modesto getting 1:20

Modesto getting "notable" crosswalks

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos