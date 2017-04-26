Bill Wood: How much of new taxes will ever be used to fix roads?

Our roads are in terrible condition. Here in Stanislaus County we voted for Measure L, but only half the funds from that tax will be for fixing roads. Over a quarter is for “regional projects,” which I view as a black hole – money goes in and disappears. Then Gov. Jerry Brown went off on a campaign to get a huge add-on to the gasoline tax. The legislature passed that measure. Though there were promises made that Stanislaus County would not be penalized for Measure L taxes, I bet we will be hurt.
A significant amount of our gasoline taxes paid in the past was diverted into welfare programs. At my level of authority (none) it is impossible to determine how much was siphoned off to welfare payments. I asked State Senator Tom Berryhill and Assemblymember Heath Flora how they voted on the latest gas tax and, as expected, got no responses. All the while huge amounts of cash is being spent on the High Speed Rail system and the probability that anybody ever gets to ride on it is between slim and none.
Bill Wood, Oakdale
Editor’s note: Assemblyman Flora voted no; no vote was recorded for Sen. Berryhill on the measure.
