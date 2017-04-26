Carolyn L. Crown: Veterans center grand opening was a great party

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Veterans Foundation, I would like to thank everyone who attended our historic Grand Opening on April 21. More than 900 veterans, their families and friends toured the new veterans center. All enjoying music, refreshments and a short program explaining the events that led to the unique partnership between the City of Modesto, Stanislaus County and the Veterans Foundation in developing a one-stop center to serve the more than 27,000 veterans living in Stanislaus County.
I also want to thank the Grand Opening Committee led by Philip Moyer and the dedicated work of the 50-plus volunteers who enthusiastically contributed their time to make this event such a great success.
We invite everyone who was not able to attend to come by the Stanislaus Veterans Center, at Coffee and Sylvan roads, and learn more about the facility and the benefits it offers our veterans.
Carolyn L. Crown, Board Chair, Veterans Foundation, Modesto
