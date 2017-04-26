Richard Cato: Don’t blame Bee if Valley residents reject Coulter show

Re “Modesto police on alert for Coulter visit” (Front page, April 26): Our good supervisor, Jim DeMartini, must be living in the enclosed world of the well-to-do where paternalism and righteousness is the norm. Surprised by the reaction to Ann Coulter being invited to the sedate world of the Central Valley? Really?
It dismays me that he implies The Bee is a purveyor of fake news. I find these attacks on its newsgathering operations very worrisome. If we cannot trust our information gathering media to provide us with accurate information and a reasoned perspective on the affairs of the day, who do we look to? DeMartini? A PR piece from the Republican Central Committee?
While you might find reporting in The Bee uncomfortable, it is the duty of the newspaper to be just that. Newspapers must provide an open venue for all sides of an argument (which I think The Bee does very well) and it must ask the tough questions and persist until an honest answer is given (which I think the Bee could do more of).
Name calling and accusations of political bias are not convincing arguments. They underscore the weakness of your reasoning.
Richard Cato, Modesto
Comments