Linda Mayo: Learn more about Laura’s Law and how it helps the mentally ill

As a member of the National Alliance on Mental Illness and advocate for Laura’s Law, I feel like Stanislaus County’s community meetings on Laura’s Law fell short of providing a complete and unbiased depiction of the law, how it works and the evidence-based successes that are documented. In all three meetings I heard a common thread among attendees: Why isn’t someone here who has first-hand knowledge of Laura’s Law?
In response, NAMI is hosting a Laura’s Law Educational Forum on April 27, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home McHenry Chapel, 1050 McHenry Ave. The presenter will be Randall Hagar, director of government affairs, California Psychiatric Association. Hagar was a co-writer of the legislative text for Laura’s Law. As an expert on this law, he will be available to answer questions.
We call upon our community to get involved with our desire to help the seriously mentally ill, their families who suffer with them, and all Stanislaus County communities. Let our Board of Supervisors know you support implementation of Laura’s Law. They will be voting on this next month.
Linda Mayo, Modesto
