Chris Shively: Science that ignores other disciplines is incomplete

Those partaking in events to promote environmental and ecological science should remember that there are multiple types of science that should be considered in political decisions. Focusing solely on one or two types of sciences that promote a specific viewpoint fail to examine the other sciences that can examine the negative effects of policy decisions.
The people denouncing the Trump administration for their environmental policy decisions are the same people who would choose to ignore economics, accounting and agricultural science. These marchers / activists / scientifically educated people fail to acknowledge some of the basic sciences that help our great societies function.
The one-sided approach these people promote is in step with how the State Water Resources Control Board wants to manage our water. They focus on one type of science and outcome and ignore all others that do not support their political agenda. As reasonable people we need to stamp out these destructive, narrow-minded views and help the general public understand the economic and social consequences of environmentalism.
The current administration has been lambasted for its environmental policy. I urge everyone and especially environmental activists to focus on the positive outcomes of human ingenuity. Not just the negative.
Chris Shively, Waterford
Comments