Ken Garst: Liberal rag? Not if you count 2,900 anti-Obama letters

Re “Bee just another liberal rag” (Letters, April 23): It is amusing that you printed a whiny letter from a 40-year Republican (guessing) reader protesting your transformation from a fascist newspaper to a liberal rag which never printed any anti-Obama editorials or letters. In fact, I counted approximately 2,900 letters (a “conservative” estimate) to the editor from sniveling Republican Obama haters. And just for the record: we don’t “hate” this Trump fellow – we just think he should have stuck with his stand-up comedy job on TV and in night clubs!
Ken Garst, Turlock
