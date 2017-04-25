Harold Crumpley: Kasich has it right, it’s about people not money

Abraham Lincoln was asked who was the greatest living American. Without hesitation he answered: Henry Ward Beecher. The big brother of Harriett Beecher Stowe, he was the Billy Graham of his day. Beecher was the most forceful preacher for abolition of slavery. He was what today’s conservatives would call “a bleeding-heart liberal.” His followers formed the new “Republican Party” which, shortly earned the moniker “Grand Old Party” for its steadfast support of the Union.
This is truly the “legacy of the party of Lincoln.”
This is a far cry from today’s GOP and its leaders. Instead of cutting budgets and depriving others, why not expand the “blessings of liberty” to everyone. One politician who has it right is Ohio Gov. John Kasich. A long-time conservative congressman, Kasich went home to be governor and, in so doing, saw what happens to people’s lives when budget cuts come home to roost. He said, in explaining his new “liberal” position on social issues: “I am a Christian and, I believe, that on ‘Judgment Day’ St. Peter is not going to ask how much money I saved, but how many people I helped.”
Harold Crumpley, Modesto
Comments