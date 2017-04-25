Julie Urrieta: Reasons to come to America haven’t changed, they want a better life

Immigration is a controversial topic and it came to a high controversy during the last elections. Wherever I went I heard people talking about “the wall,” either against or in favor.
If building this wall is President Trump’s way to stop immigration, and try to get rid of all immigrants, then he doesn’t understand U.S. history. From the beginning, people came to America for a better life, to get away from the British Empire and others. This country wasn’t theirs, but the Native Americans. When they came from England they were immigrants, just like any other immigrant today.
In my opinion, if President Trump is so strongly in favor of allowing no immigrants into the United States, he shouldn’t forget that no matter how many years have passed more the half of the population is immigrant. Even if we are Americans, we come from a long line of immigrants – including the Founding Fathers. And he shouldn’t think that immigrants are bad to the country. Just like our British ancestors, immigrants today come here for a better life, for the American Dream.
Julie Urrieta, Ceres
