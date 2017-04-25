Letters to the Editor

April 25, 2017 12:45 PM

Ed Bearden: O’Reilly’s defender has a funny way of looking at facts

Re “Fox News will never reach same heights” (Page 9A, April 22): Ed Rogers’ recent op-ed piece is enlightening. First, he educates that Bill Clinton, the only modern president to endure impeachment, was given a pass, while Roger Ailes and Bill O’Reilly have been unjustifiably crucified. Upon leaving Fox News, Ailes was enriched by $40 million and it’s likely O’Reilly will strike a similar deal. So much for crucifixion. Next, Rogers declares, “at least interns were safe at Fox News.” Rogers, having been schooled by both Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush, seems well qualified to say such things.

Ed Bearden, Modesto

